Maxine Page Powell
Maxine Page Powell, age 90 of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
There will be no visitation.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Trey Davis. Private family burial will follow in Nichols Cemetery.
Maxine, born Dec. 8, 1929, on Henderson Branch, just west of Ingram, Texas, was the daughter of J.E. (Bud) Page and Velma L. Ward Page. Living here all of her life, she was the fourth generation of two Kerr County pioneer families, on both her mother’s and father’s side. After attending Ingram Elementary School, she graduated from Tivy High School in 1948.
She worked at the Ingram Telephone Exchange and later with the Kerrville Telephone Company. She was employed from 1966-1985, by KISD as educational secretary of the old Tivy Elementary School campus.
Her marriage to Harry A. Powell was in the Ingram First Baptist Church on June 20, 1947. He preceded her death on October 4, 2004 after 57 years of marriage.
Maxine loved life with her family and friends. She had been a member of First Baptist Church, Kerrville; Kerrville Genealogical Society; Ladies Auxiliary of the Hill Country Cowboy Camp Meeting; and a member of the local, state and national bowling associations, all when health permitted.
Survivors include one son, Russell A. Powell (Linda) of Burnet, Texas; two daughters, Janet Lee (Timothy) Hale, Joy Lynn Bunce, all of Austin, Texas; two daughters by choice, (nieces) Linda Ann Page of Harper, Texas and Glenda Ann Rasmussen (Curtis) of Odessa, Texas; also by her niece, JoAnn Furman Pfiester of Kerrville; grandsons, T.J. and Harley Hale, Andrew Bunce and Clu Phillips; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son-in-law, Jeffrey Dean Bunce; a brother, W.E. (Billy) Page; and sister-in-law, Alta Bridge.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution of your time and/or money to your church or do a kind deed for an elderly person, or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
