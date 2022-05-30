Donna Gould Diffen
Donna Gould Diffen, 86, of Kerrville, passed away on May 27, 2022 in Kerrville.
She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Emma and Donnell H. Gould on May 30, 1935.
Donna was raised in Juneau, Alaska, and then moved to Hawaii with her parents during her high school years. In Hawaii, she met and married Ray I. Diffen, who joined the Marines immediately upon graduation from high school. His service took them from Hawaii to North Carolina, California, Florida, and back. He did several tours overseas while Donna raised three young children.
Donna and her children moved to Kerrville in 1975 to be close to her parents and she worked for Dr. Theodore R. Boyce for many years. She was an avid reader, knitter, and gifted piano player.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Donnell Gould.
Survivors include children, Mike and Kathy Diffen, Leslie and David Jones, Marta Diffen; her brother, Richard B. Gould; and grandchildren, Amy Jones, Emma Jones and Angela Diffen.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, eternal gratitude to Donna Alexander and Marty Russom.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
