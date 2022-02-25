Mike Tuck
Mike Tuck passed into his heavenly home suddenly on Feb. 22, 2022, just before midnight after a lengthy illness. His passing was quick, peaceful and painless. His loving wife, Jeanette, was by his side to comfort him.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will follow at Rocky Creek Cemetery in Johnson City, Texas. Reception to follow the burial service at El Agave Restaurant in Johnson City.
Mike was born in Houston, Texas along with his twin sister, Cynthia Jayne (Cyndie) on Jan. 27, 1948 to parents Joseph Grady Tuck, Jr. and Betty Joyce Tuck. Mike spent his early years in Baytown, Mexico City and Houston. At the age of 14, he moved to Bastrop, Texas along with his four siblings where six generations of his family proceeded him.
At the age of 14 and 13 respectively, Mike and his younger brother, Reggie, were both pages in the Texas House of Representatives. Mike attended junior high and two years of high school in Bastrop before graduating from San Marcos Baptist Academy in 1966.
Mike was a standout player on the Bear Football Team under legendary coach W.C. Newberry that won the Texas Preparatory League Championship in 1965 and 1966. Mike was honored as being named an All-League Player.
After graduation, Mike served in the U.S. Army Reserves and attended Blinn College in Brenham, The University of Texas in Austin and Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches.
His first job after leaving college was with Hillman Distributing Company in Houston, Texas. At that time, the largest wholesale distributer of beer in the U.S. specializing in Schlitz Beer. During this time, he met and dated Jeanette. Mike soon decided it was in his best interest to join his family in Kerrville and moved here in 1976. Here, he was a Real Estate Broker and Developer. This is where he met and fell in love with his first wife, Sammie and daughter, Rhnee. Mike was very successful in the Brokerage business selling several large ranches in South and West Texas.
Later, he ventured into real estate development with his first and finest being Pecan Valley Ranch in Kerr County, followed by Los Lomas Ranch in Wilson County and The Highlands just on the outskirts of San Antonio. Also, numerous smaller developments around San Antonio, Bastrop and Lake Livingston.
Mike and Sammie were married on Sept. 23, 1977 at Durty Nellies Irish Pub on the San Antonio Riverwalk with their entire families in attendance. Wedding planner was their daughter, Rhnee. Mike and Sammie traveled when time allowed to Canada, the Caribbean and Costa Rica. Cruises were also on their calendar with Rhnee, her husband, Kevin and their growing family, Ryan and Lee, whom Mike and Sammie adored.
Sadly, Sammie passed away on Nov. 10, 2011 with Mike and Rhnee by her side.
Mike continued part time in the real estate business and spent more time with Rhnee, Kevin and his grandchildren.
Sometime in the ensuing years, Mike reunited with Jeanette, whose husband had recently passed away and after 50 years of being apart they decided to reunite and married in Johnson City, Texas on Jan. 6, 2018 with both of their extended families in attendance. About a year into their marriage, Mike became ill and was basically homebound. Now Jeanette became both his wife and caretaker. Jeanette continued in this role until Mike’s death on Feb. 22.
Mike was well known for being the most honest man in the Real Estate business, as well as in life in general. His heart was bigger than Texas and his word unbreakable. Whatever he told you, he honored and you could take it to the bank.
Mike was preceded in death by both his parents, Grady and Betty; his twin sister, Cyndie; and younger brothers, Johnny and Billy. Also preceding him in death was his younger sister, Joyce Kilgore; and nephew, Joseph Grady “Jay” Tuck IV, as well as his “other” mother, Jean Tuck.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette, beloved daughter, Rhnee, husband, Kevin and his grandchildren, Lee Ramirez and husband, Robert of San Antonio and Ryan and wife, Kelsey Mohan of Palto Alto, California; his brothers, Joe Grady Tuck and daughters, Hailey Tuck both of Bastrop, Michelle Huschka of Houston, and Corbett Tuck and son, Chandler Tuck of Los Angeles; Reggie Tuck and wife Rhonda of Kerrville, children, Cody and Travis Tuck of Austin, and Mason Tuck of Aspen, Colorado; Ross Berry and children, Mathias, Ransom, Pierce and Elsbeth of Virginia and Heathryn of New York; sisters, Kelli Tuck and son, Haven Jarel of Los Angeles; Dr. Dara Berry and children, Chet and Rio King of Spicewood; Arwen Zemborain and daughter, Aurora of Austin and sons, Zane and Kyle of NYC and Dalton Gaudin of Los Angeles. Mike is also survived by nephews, Sam and Jake Kilgore of San Antonio and niece, Hillary Croll and husband, Bobby of Los Angeles.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to all the fine staff at Peterson Hospice and especially to R.N. Allison Elro and Dr. James Young, M.D. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Chris Kopecky of San Antonio and our friend, partner and spiritual advisor, Edie Spalding who both have been taking care of the “The Tucks” for over 35 years.
Grimes Funeral Chapel of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.