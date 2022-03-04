Billie Bernice Cornelius
Billie Bernice Cornelius, loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away March 3, 2022 at the age of 91.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday March 6, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with visitation preceding the service from noon to 1 p.m.. Burial will follow the service at Vanderpool Cemetery.
She was born October 29, 1930 in Leakey to George Fred Large and Viola Large. She married Doyle Wesley Cornelius on November 15, 1957.
Billie went to school in Leakey. She was a cook at the YO Ranch for 15 seasons, was a bookkeeper at Powell Welding and an occupational therapist at the State Hospital.
She was involved with the Fiddlers Association as secretary and kitchen organizer. Doyle and Billie raised Boer goats. They also had an apple orchard and raised amazing apples. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Viola Large; sister, Betty Stapleton; husband, Doyle Cornelius; and daughter, Cindy Foley.
Survivors include son, Dwain Cornelius and Suzanne; daughter, Dana Farmer and husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Vicki Fry and husband, Cody, Ila Cotten and husband Mark, Stephanie Paulson, Tonja Timms and husband Jeffrey, Brian Melton and wife, Dina, Brittnee McCool, Megan Dahl and husband Jim, Caylin Cornelius and Kaitlyn, Jandi Cornelius, Ross Nyerges and Randy Nyerges; and multiple great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Timms, Cody Fry, Ross Nyerges, Randy Nyerges, Chandler Fontenot and Caden Fontenot.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Suzanne Holzhaus and Dwain Cornelius for caring for Billie, Mom, Granny Cornelius for the last five years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
