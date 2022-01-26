Ray Perry Bushong
Ray Perry Bushong, age 85, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hosanna Lutheran Church located on 134 Camp Meeting Road in Kerrville with Pastor Dave Bass officiating. He will be buried immediately following the service at the family ranch in west Kerr County.
Born in San Antonio on July 27, 1936, Perry was the son of J.L. and Gwen Bushong. Perry grew up on the family ranch in West Kerr County with his parents and brothers, Jack and Paul. He graduated from Kerrville Tivy High School in 1954 and from Sul Ross University in 1958, after short stints at several other universities. All Perry wanted to do was ranch, but his father knew he would need a supplemental income, along with a degree. Immediately after walking across the stage at Sul Ross, Perry went straight to his dad and handed him the degree.
On August 31, 1957, Perry was united in marriage to Joan Ruth Wagner. The Lord blessed this union with two daughters, Laurie Bushong Lang and Jane Bushong Brown. Perry and Joan moved to Cedar Springs Ranch in Real County in 1958 where they remained the entire 65 years of their marriage.
Perry ranched his entire life, but he also taught school (primarily junior high math) for 13 years at Rocksprings, where to this day, many of his former students still remember him as one of the best teachers they ever had. Some of them were on the receiving end of his well-known and respected “board of education.”
Perry was also a real estate broker for over 50 years. He enjoyed helping his clients buy and sell ranches all over the Hill Country and west and south of there. One of his favorite sayings when questioned by potential buyers about the rocky hill country terrain was, “well, they didn’t name it ROCKsprings for nothing!” He was also an active member of the Texas Alliance of Land Brokers for many years.
Being a fifth generation rancher, Perry loved ranching and was very involved in numerous agricultural organizations. He served as Past President and Board Member of the Mohair Council of America; Past President and Board Member of the American Angora Goat Breeders Association; Board Member of the Texas Sheep & Goat Raisers Association; Past President and Founding Member of the Sheep & Goat Predator Management Board; and Past President of the Real Edwards Conservation and Reclamation District—during this tenure, the RECRD took an underground water district that was basically non-existent and resurrected it to one that is active, involved and effective in groundwater issues.
Perry loved the Lord with all his heart and loved his church. He was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church in Kerrville, where he had served as an elder. He and Joan enjoyed working with the church youth—teaching Sunday school and taking the youth group on trips, often to West Texas which was a favorite part of the state for Perry.
Perry also took part in many community activities. He was a founding member of the Divide Volunteer Fire Department.
Perry and Joan were blessed with four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren (with two more greats on the way later this year!). The grandchildren were a huge enjoyment for Perry. While they were growing up, he took them on an annual fishing trip for over 10 years. Usually, he took the girls and boys on separate trips, which resulted in a big rivalry of who caught the most that year!
Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Bushong, brother, Jack Bushong, and daughter, Laurie Bushong Lang.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Wagner Bushong, brother Paul Bushong and wife Roz of Kerrville, daughter, Jane Bushong Brown of Mountain Home, grandson, Jeff Lang and wife Ella of Wink, granddaughter, Sarah Lang Goodman and husband Ian of Belton, grandson, Cole Brown and wife Jem of Austin, and granddaughter, Stevi Brown Jones and husband Chris of Freer, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family wishes to thank Dora Chavez and Rodrigo Moreno, both of Rocksprings, for their loving care of Perry during his last years, allowing him to live those years out remaining at the ranch.
Memorials may be sent to Hosanna Lutheran Church, American Stewards of Liberty (private property rights), P.O. Box 801, Georgetown, TX 78627.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
