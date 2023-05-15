Karl Frederick Hagemeier III
Karl Frederick Hagemeier III, age 69, passed away on May 12, 2023 in his home in Kerrville.
Family and friends are invited to attend a rosary service and visitation, at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023. A funeral mass will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10 a.m., officiated by Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette. Burial to follow.
Karl was born on November 1, 1953 to Karl F. Hagemeier Jr. and Dottie Tillis Hagemeier in New Orleans, LA. Growing up in New Orleans gave him two of his favorite things in life, a love for music and an education from Jesuit New Orleans High School, where he was Class of 1972. Until the end, Karl was proud of his time at Jesuit and the influence of the Jesuit priests and philosophy, which he credits for changing his life.
After high school, Karl moved to Austin, where he met some of his dearest friends, made memories playing Rugby, and enjoyed the good times (which turned into stories we all heard numerous times). Karl received his undergraduate degree in Liberal Arts with a Major in English from The University of Texas at Austin in 1976. He then pursued a medical degree at Baylor College of Medicine, graduating with Honors in 1982.
Karl married the love of his life, Jo Ann Vogt, on April 4, 1981, and after a general surgery residency at Scott & White in Temple, Texas, he and his family moved to Kerrville, where he practiced as a general surgeon for 27 years at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Karl’s dedication to helping others was seen in his love and care for his patients. His heart for helping the underprivileged led to his commitment of time and talents to the Raphael Clinic, where he was one of the original founders.
Karl was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and a two-time winner at the Peterson Regional Medical Center Academy Awards taking home the award for Best Sense of Humor in 2007 and Friendliest in 2011.
Karl loved watching his three daughters play sports, supporting his wife in all her endeavors, playing guitar, reading, and cheering on the Texas Longhorns.
Throughout his illness, which began in September of 2019, Peterson Regional Medical Center Hospital, Rehab, Home Health, and Hospice have provided excellent care and love for Karl and his entire family.
Karl is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, his three daughters, Kelly, Mattie (Jeff), and Elsa, his two grandchildren, James and Lena who lovingly referred to him as “Doc”, his sister Jeannie (John), their children Emily, Charlotte and Graham, and his beloved Old English Sheepdog, Harley. Karl is also lovingly remembered by Jo Ann’s siblings and their children.
Pallbearers will be Joe Ballard, Fernando Sotelo, Bob Barker, Tobin Tilley, Terry Pavlica and Todd Lovelady.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School (www.olhcollegeprep.org).
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
