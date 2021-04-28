Everett E. Alexander
Everett E. Alexander, age 80, and Evelyn J. Alexander, age 79, went to be with the Lord together on April 25, 2021 in Mountain Home, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Wild Ride Ministries officiated by Pastor Mike Weaver. Interment will follow at Nichols Cemetery.
Everett was born in Ingram, Texas Dec. 10, 1940 to parents, John and Roxey Alexander. He married Evelyn Schneemann Oct. 15, 1960.
Everett served 20 years in the Air Force, retiring as a MSgt. He worked 14 years at the VA in Kerrville after he retired from the military. He was a devoted husband and father.
Evelyn was born in San Antonio, Texas Sept. 4, 1941 to parents, John and Virginia Schneemann. She was a devoted wife and mother. She worked four years at John Jay High School and 15 years at Harper ISD.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents, John and Roxey Alexander; his brother and sister-in-law, Nathan and Sylvia Alexander; and brother-in-law, Robert Crenshaw. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Schneemann; her sister, Patsy Grove; brother-in-law, Richard Grove; her brother, Harry Schneemann; brother-in-law, Freddie Pendley; and brother-in-law, William Hall.
Everett and Evelyn were married 60 years. Their faith and family were very important to them. God has carried them through many trials over the years. They made a vow to go home to heaven together. So, on Sunday April 25, 2021, they received their promotion to heaven together.
Everett and Evelyn are survived by their siblings, (Everett) Peggy Crenshaw, (Evelyn) John Schneemann, Judy Cravey and brother-in-law, Doug Cravey, Hugh Schneemann and sister-in-law, Debbie Schneemann; three children, Cathy Burns and son-in-law, Jimmy Burns, Everett Alexander Jr., Holly Walker and son-in-law, Bradley Walker; 15 grandchildren, John and Missy Valdez, James and Jessica Burns, John and Brandie Burns, Crystal Valdez, Albert Burns and Amparo Morales, Rachel and JJ Hernandez, Brien and Camber Alexander, Chase and Angela Alexander, Kenton and Sarah Farish, LeeAnn and Josiah Danielson, Cody Alexander and fiancée Gabrielle Lawhon, Jenelle and Steven Ulbrich, Cydney Walker, Baylee Walker and Marti Walker. They were blessed with 34 great-grandchildren; their first great-great-grandchild is due in August 2021; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ricci Pendley, Cody Alexander, Jason Schneemann, Shane Schneemann, Michael Hall, Albert Burns, John Burns, James Burns, John Valdez, Kenton Farish, Chase Alexander and John Valdez Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Schneemann, Hugh Schneemann, Chris Crenshaw, Johnny Alexander, Bradley Walker, Jimmy Burns, Brien Alexander and Justin Pendley.
The family would like to recognize the Peterson Hospice team and the four wonderful caregivers for their love, care, and hard work in taking care of our parents through this difficult time.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
