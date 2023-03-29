Steven Brown
Steven Brown, 65, of Kerrville, passed away on March 27, 2023.
A celebration of life service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Wild Ride Ministries Church in Harper, Texas. For those attending, feel free to wear Steve’s favorite attire of camouflage, Hawaiian shirts, Harley t-shirts, or St. Louis Cardinals gear.
He was born in Jackson, Missouri to L.H. and Olline Brown on January 23, 1958. He married Nancy Glynn on March 10, 1984 in Midland, Texas.
Steve graduated high school at Jackson, Missouri, and attended Southeast Missouri State University. Most of his work life was spent in construction or maintenance, and he was always the go-to guy to get something fixed. Some of his greatest loves were hunting, bow hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and played baseball and softball in several leagues over the years.
Steve was preceded in death by his dad, L.H. (Loomis) Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Nancy; his daughters, Callie Gonzalez (husband Benjamin) and Bethany Brown; mother, Olline Brown; brother, Gordon Brown (wife Nancy); sister, Cheryl Wasilewski (husband Todd); grandchildren, Lily, Sophie, Caleb and Shiloh.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.
The family wishes to extend our appreciation to Peterson Hospice, Peterson Palliative Care, Dr. Rebecca Barrington and the nurses at Texas Oncology.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.