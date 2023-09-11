Behethland "Beth" Coe LeMeilleur
Behethland "Beth" Coe LeMeilleur, 82, of Kerrville, passed away on September 9, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m., Friday, September 15, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be graveside at the Garden of Memories on September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m., officiated by Frankie Enloe.
She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Waldo and Annie Coe on January 28, 1941. She married William Coy LeMeilleur Jr. on December 30, 1960 in Kerrville at the First Baptist Church.
She attended school here in Kerrville and graduated from Tivy High School in 1959. She then attended Draughon’s Business School of San Antonio where she graduated as a legal secretary. She was a secretary for various attorneys and businesses here in Kerrville.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Coy LeMeilleur Jr.; her parents, Waldo and Annie Coe; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Coy and Theda LeMeilleur; her sister, Rachel Griffin; her sister-in-law, Sandra Albright LeMeilleur; her brother-in-law, Lance LeMeilleur; her niece, Shelly Shivers; and her nephews, Aaron LeMeilleur and Jackson Enloe.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Large (Shane); her son, Coy LeMeilleur (Rachel); her brother, Sam Coe (Mary); 6 grandchildren, Blair O’Connor (Clayton), Coby Large (Julia), Tobyn Large (Amber), Raegan Zdanowicz (Zac), Shelbi LeMeilleur and Kendall LeMeilleur; 9 great-grandchildren, Rowan, Tripp, Ali, Grayson, Zoey, Riverly, Jett, Brea and Hudson.
Honorary pallbearers are Coby Large, Tobyn Large, Clayton O’Connor, Zac Zdanowicz, Tripp Large, Grayson Large, Jett Zdanowicz and Hudson Large.
Please send memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
