Norvin Wesley Samford
Norvin Wesley Samford, 76, of Center Point, passed away at home on June 27, 2021.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday July 1, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Friday July 2, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with Rev. Chris Christopherson officiating. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
He was born in Natalia to Alva and Nona Mae Samford on Aug. 19, 1944. He married Devry Lynn Tyler on Feb. 14, 1980, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He worked as a carpenter for Schreiner University for 17 years. His favorite hobbies included barbecuing, including winning several championships around Kerr County, fishing, and various projects around the house.
Norvin was preceded in death by his wife, Devry; parents, Alva and Nona Mae; brothers, Wayne, J.W., and Robert; and sister, Barbara.
Survivors include sons, Donnie Samford (Regina) of Sequim, Washington, Chad Samford of California, and Derrick Samford of Center Point; and daughter, Desiree Samford (Vincent) of Center Point.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Peterson Home Health team, Dr. Sandra Garred, and Dr. Michael Melluci for their hard work over the years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
