Adele Margaret Anna Strackbein Wendel
Adele Margaret Anna Strackbein Wendel passed from this life on Jan. 8, 2021 at the age 104 years and 11 months, in Kerrville.
Services will be held at a later date.
She was born Feb. 8, 1916 in the family home at Doss, Texas, the first child of Otto and Emma Kroll Strackbein.
Adele attended the one room Doss School for her primary education. She played basketball and tennis. She also played the piano and enjoyed singing.
Adele married Milton Henry Wendel on Aug. 11, 1937 in the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Doss where she had been baptized and confirmed. They built their home on the ranch they purchased in Harper, Texas. In 1948, Adele and Milton along with their three daughters moved to Kerrville, Texas. They became members of St. Peter's Episcopal Church where Adele was active in various capacities. In 1960, after graduating from business college, Adele worked for Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital in the business office as the payroll clerk. In 1994, she retired from the hospital at the age of 78.
She enjoyed fishing, exercise, gardening, canning, needle work, cards and board games. She joyfully shared the pleasure of these activities with family and friends.
She was a member of First Methodist Church in Kerrville. She read the bible every day and belonged to several bible studies.
Adele is survived by two daughters, Elaine Burkholder (Joe) and Cynthia Moran (Bob); eight grandchildren, Jack Cunningham, Jr. (Mona Kay), Jill Cunningham McAnally (Thomas), Lewis Cunningham (Holly), Megan Cunningham Dunn (Austin), Ingrid Schumacher, Heather Schumacher Burgess (Cullen), Allison Moran Wasklewicz (Thad) and Sean Moran (Jill); and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Milton; daughter, Julia Schumacher Stehling; two sons-in-law, Pete Schumacher and Scott Stehling; her parents, Otto and Emma Strackbein; sister, Olinda Willms; and brother, Clarence Strackbein.
Memorials may be made to the Hill County Youth Ranch, Harper VFD or to a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
