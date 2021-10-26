Loretta JoAnn Shawver
Loretta JoAnn Shawver was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 23, 2021, after a life well spent in devotion to Him.
Services will be coordinated by Grimes Funeral Chapels and will be held at Riverside Church of Christ, 625 Harper Road, Kerrville, Texas, on Friday Nov. 26 at 2 p.m..
Loretta was one of five children of Roy and Cecil Rush. Her sisters were Betty, Jean, Ruth and Dora Rush. She was happily married to William L. Shawver for 58 years. She had three children, David William, Kevin Louis and Kimberly Ellen Shawver.
She was preceded in death by husband, William L. Shawver; daughter, Kimberly Ellen Shawver; her parents; and her siblings.
She leaves behind her two sons, Kevin Shawver and wife, Vickie Shawver of Kerrville, TX and David Shawver and wife, Anna Fe Shawver of Round Rock, TX. She also had eight grandchildren, Jasmine, Jacob, Aaron, Rachelyn, Kayleigh, Scott, Randall and Alexandria and five great -grandchildren.
Loretta was a graduate of North High School where she grew up in Akron, Ohio. Her career featured accounting at Goodyear tire, church secretary, stay at home mom, legal secretary and office coordinator, assistant to the city manager of Kerrville and coordinator for the Texas State Arts and Crafts Fair. She was an amazing artist and musician. She raised three exceptional kids, all of whom have made their mark and have remained faithful to their Christian faith and principles.
Loretta was active within the church her entire life. If she wasn’t the church secretary, she was teaching, organizing kids’ activities, or playing the organ and piano for church services. When she retired, she continued to run Christian correspondence lessons she circulated worldwide. She recognized the privilege of her service, was respected, and loved by those with whom she worked and was seemingly everyone's best friend. It just wasn’t Sunday if mom could not attend church.
The family wishes to express their grateful appreciation to their mother for a lifelong commitment to Christian service and for the everyday example that she lived.
Thank you, Jesus for Loretta’s life in you.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The Chosen Ministry, 295 W Center St., Suite F, Provo, UT 84601 for online donations https://watch.angelstudios.com/thechosen/pif.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
