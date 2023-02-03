David Asa Kirk
David Asa Kirk passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Graveside services at Garden of Memories will be officiated by The Reverend Susan Montoya of First Presbyterian Church and will conclude with a Masonic service provided by Kerrville Masonic Lodge #697. This service will be at 2 o’clock, Monday, February 6, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude D. and Jennie Pearl Kirk; and his wife, Kay L. Kirk.
David was born December 23, 1927 in San Benito, Texas and attended San Benito public schools, Schreiner Institute (now University) '45, and the University of Texas at Austin, '50.
He is survived by his brother, Quintin Kirk; his son, David R. Kirk and wife Cheryl Kirk; and daughter, Cynthia K. Kirk Nix-Bachman. David has the following grandchildren, Dr. Jesse S. Nix, DC and wife Missy, children Hunter, Audrey and Davis; Ian A. Nix and wife Michelle, children Liam, Hannah and Charlotte; Michael P. Kirk; Kathleen Kirk Hebert and husband Mason with son Bennett Asa Hebert; and Stephen Kirk. Other numerous family members are scattered throughout Texas and as far away as Singapore.
David was a faithful member and volunteer usher of First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville. He was also an avid volunteer in the community volunteering for CAM, Peterson Hospice and American Cancer Society. David was a graduate of both the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy in 2013 and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy in 2019.
David was a member of Kerrville Masonic Lodge #697, and a plural member of Rising Star Lodge #429, both as Master Mason in Good Standing. David received his degrees from Corpus Christi Lodge #189. He was raised as Master Mason on April 20, 1977 and was a 45-year Master Mason. He served as Chaplain at Corpus Christi 1979-80, Tiler for a number of years at Medina and Rising Star, Junior Deacon at Rising Star 2013-14, Junior Steward at Kerrville 2001-2, and was awarded the Golden Trowel at Kerrville in 1997.
The family would like to especially thank Brenda Whittaker, manager, and her staff at 220 Harper; Charlie Johnson, Owner/Manager and his staff at Home Helpers Home Care and Peterson Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson, Kerrville, TX 78028, Hill Country Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 67, Ingram, TX 78025 or Kerrville Masonic Lodge #697, P.O. Box 291391, Kerrville, TX 78029.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
