Sharon Foster Taylor
Sharon Foster Taylor, 62, of Kerrville, who passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at home.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Impact Church of Kerrville, officiated by Rev. David Danielson.
She was born in Alexandria, Va. to William Doyle Foster and Marie Ann Griffin Foster on March 15, 1959.
She married Robert “Bob” Taylor in Kerrville on March 15, 1985.
She graduated from Comfort High School and Skadron College in Business and Paralegal in California. She worked as a NALA Advanced Certified Paralegal and Notary for Gregory A. Richards for 6 years.
Sharon was involved with Impact Church of Kerrville, AGLOW, Women in Ministry Network, White Dove Ministry, Women’s Job Corps and was a NALA Advanced Certified Paralegal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Taylor.
Survivors include her sister, Sheila Rodgers Reed of Hammond, La.; brother, Willie Paul Flippen Ill. of Richland, Miss.; and nephew, Christopher Lynn Rodgers of Springfield, La.
Private burial will be held at Camp Verde Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Impact Church of Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.