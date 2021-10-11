Ashley Charlene Lackey Hawkins
On October 5, 2021, Ashley Charlene Lackey Hawkins got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 34 years old.
Ashley was born May 8, 1987, to Ray and Rhonda Lackey in Kerrville, Texas.
Ashley lived a life full of adventure. She enjoyed spending her time outdoors fishing, swimming, and camping. When Ashley was not working, she could be found with family and friends. Another important aspect of her life was her involvement at Impact Christian Fellowship where she attended services, Bible study, and volunteered in the church bookstore.
Ashley was a dedicated employee at The Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center where she could be found stepping up to take care of whatever was needed- repairs and maintaining the grounds.
Ashley is survived by her children Hannah Christine, Hailey Marie, and Hayden Ray; Matt Hawkins of Kerrville; her mother, Rhonda Lackey of Kerrville; Grandmothers, Robin Lackey of Kerrville and Nelda Lackey of Tow; brother Ray Lackey Jr. of Kerrville; and sister Rachel Lackey Barney of Idaho; nephews Nathan, Alden, and Grayson Lackey, Randall Barney; and niece Renee Barney.
Ashley was proceeded in death by her father, Ray Lackey Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 22, 2021 at Impact Christian Fellowship at 2 p.m., with Pastor David Danielson officiating.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
