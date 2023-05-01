Linda Carol Williams
Linda Carol Williams, age 78, passed away on April 29, 2023, at her home in Kerrville, surrounded by her husband and children.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Pastor John Wheat officiating.
Linda was born in Lamesa, Texas, on May 13, 1944, to Corbie and LaNova Williams. She grew up in Hobbs, New Mexico, where she married Gene Williams on November 24, 1962. For over 60 years, they loved and served each other in a way that inspires those who have known them and loved them.
Linda and Gene moved to Crane, Texas, with their two children in 1969. Linda worked for the Crane schools as a teacher's aide for 24 years. She loved her time there working with the students and helping the teachers, and she made many treasured friends.
Linda and Gene moved to Kerrville in July 2000. She always enjoyed working in her yard and hosting celebrations for special friends and family. One of the greatest blessings of her life came from spending time with her grandchildren and making each one of them feel special. She found her greatest joy and peace in her relationship with the Lord. Being able to gather with other believers for worship and fellowship at Trinity Baptist Church was a constant source of encouragement.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Gene; her son, Danny Williams and wife, Amy; her daughter, Melissa Gramling and husband, Mark; her grandchildren, Joshua Williams and wife, Lauren, Emily Osborn and husband, Jimmy, Rachel Lawley and husband, Ben, Thomas Gramling and fiancée, Jamie, Audra Sawyer and husband, Jake; great-grandchildren, Jane and Rusty Williams, James Osborn, and Gwyneth Lawley; one brother, C. L. Williams, Jr. and wife, Jeanie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Gideons International.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.