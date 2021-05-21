Joe De La Rosa
On April 25, 2021, Joe De La Rosa of San Antonio, was called to his final resting place at the age of 83, surrounded by his wife and family at his bedside.
Services will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, 2 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Graveside services will be held at Fort Sam Houston on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1:45 p.m.
Joe De La Rosa was born May 17, 1937 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Santos De La Rosa and Delia Perez.
On June 10, 1954, he joined the Navy at the age of 17. He would serve until June 1957. During his tour in the Navy, he aided in Korea, bringing refugees to land. He would also travel to Okinawa, China and Guam. He would cross the equator twice during his service in the Navy.
After the Navy, he moved to Corpus Christi where he would work as a bread maker at the local HEB. He also worked with wallpaper, until starting his business as a roofer. His company was Apple Roofing out of San Antonio.
In 1989, after a severe thunderstorm, his roofing business brought him to Kerrville in the Hill Country, where he would later meet and marry his wife of 31 years, Frances Aleman.
Joe was a strong man with many talents, playing the guitar was one. He loved fishing and sharing his passion for good ol’ country music and Tejano, as well as being with his family and grandkids. He was always so proud of all his kids. He loved telling jokes and making people laugh.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Joy De La Rosa; and oldest son, Joe De La Rosa Jr.
Those left to honor and cherish his memories are his wife, Frances De La Rosa; daughters, Beatrice Leon, Kristina Aguilar, Joe Perez, Ruby Perez, of Kerrville; daughters, Janie Buys, Judy Terry, sons, Jared De La Rosa, Jason De La Rosa, Jeff De La Rosa, and Jacob De La Rosa, all of San Antonio; his sisters, Frances, Julie, and Dora; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
