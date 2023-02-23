Richard Schlotzhauer
Richard Schlotzhauer, of Kerrville, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Smith Cemetery in Bergheim.
He was born in Bluffton, Indiana to Emmerson and Emmadell Schlotzhauer on October 17,1945. He first married Virginia Moose on November 8, 1963 in Bluffton and their daughter Donna Rae Schlotzhauer was born August 17, 1964. Later, he married Judy Crider of Kerrville on October 3, 1970. Their daughter Laura Lee Schlotzhauer was born July 28, 1977.
Richard joined the Army and served proudly for 21 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam conflict and a combat medic. He also worked for the Kerrville ISD as a bus driver and worked at many of the athletic events.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Schlotzhauer; daughter, Donna Lippe and her husband Brian Lippe; daughter, Laura Urquhart and her husband Mitchell Urquhart. His grandchildren are Michael Speedy, Katrina O'Donnell, Trinity Urquhart, Hannah Lippe, and Mischa Urquhart. His great-granddaughter is Riley O'Donnell.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
