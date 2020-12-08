Francis G. Dreiss
Francis G. Dreiss, age 92 passed away peacefully at his residence in Kerrville on Dec. 6, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home, with Pastor Cody Samford from Victory Baptist Church officiating, Burial will follow at Glen Rest Cemetery in Kerrville.
He was born Nov. 9, 1928 at home in San Antonio, Texas to Ernst Albert Dreiss and Ava Pearl (Klinefelter) Dreiss.
Francis lived in Waring, Texas, where he attended first grade before his family moved to Boerne, Texas. His family owned and operated a bakery in Boerne and Francis delivered newspapers as a young boy. In the 1940’s his family moved to Kerrville where they made their home on Myrta Street, they moved so his dad could be close to the VA Hospital. Francis attended Tivy High School and was a graduate of the class of 1946. After graduation he attended Schreiner College and Tarleton College in Stephenville, Texas. He met and married Beryl Jean (Snyder) on June 3, 1949 at her family’s home in Kerrville. They recently celebrated 71 years of marriage.
He had numerous jobs throughout his life. He spent one summer working with TD Hall on the ranch out on the divide; he drove cattle truck for Ben Hyde and St. Germaine. He drove for Kerrville Bus Company, worked for McCullough Toll, American Airlines, he drove 18 wheelers cross road from California to Houston every week with his father in law, Joe Snyder, for many years. He had a shrimp boat built and he shrimped in Fulton, Texas for over two years. After selling his shrimp boat, he started A&A Tire Service in 1982 with his deck hand Grant Rogers.
The business was started in his father in law’s barn and eventually moved to the present location. Francis continued to expand his business at the present location. Many customers have been coming to A&A Tire for many years and have told of how Francis had helped them out when they were in need to get them back on the road. He was preceded in death by Kent Ficker, who had been with A&A Tire for over 35 years and Wesley Weeks who passed away in 2019. He was loved and was a father figure to many of the employees at A&A. We have often heard how kind he was and well respected in the community. He will be greatly missed
Francis was an active member of the Victory Baptist Church in Kerrville, where he was a faithful servant; he loved and served the Lord. He enjoyed his church family and enjoyed the fellowship he had with them.
He loved and enjoyed his family, a typical Thanksgiving or Christmas or any holiday, family would congregate at his home with at least 30 or 40 relatives. Francis enjoyed telling how many people came to his home. Francis and Jean have always had a welcoming home.
Francis loved to fish and on occasion would take family or the guys from the tire shop fishing. He enjoyed fishing at the coast with Joe Wellborn and family. His last fishing trip to the coast was with his great grandson Tyven and his daughter, Sandy and Joe Wellborn.
He loved to travel and had privilege of traveling to many countries. He traveled to Europe, Dominican, Mexico, Bahamas, Bermuda, Costa Rica and Hawaii. Many family members had the fun and privilege to travel with him. He loved the travel group Tri Exceeding. Michael and Sherri, he enjoyed getting to see and visit with them on these trips. Francis and Jean made a trip to Alaska in 2000. Francis drove his freightliner all the way there and back; they visited with family in Alaska and made good memories. He loved seeing new places, have new adventures and it was a sad day when he realized he couldn’t travel anymore.
Francis is preceded in death by his parents, Ernst Albert Dreiss and Ava Pearl (KlineFelter) Dreiss; brother, John M. Dreiss; sisters, Emily, Loraine and Elizabeth; son, Gary L. Dreiss; father in law, Joe A. Snyder and mother in law, Katherine Snyder.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include, wife, Beryl Jean (Snyder) Dreiss; daughters, Kathryn D. Cornwell and husband, George, Sandra J. Weinheimer and husband, Dan, daughter in law, Cathy L. Dreiss; grandchildren, Sherie L. Ahuero and husband, Khris, Dianna Sutton, Chris Weinheimer and wife Angelique, Marcus Cornwell and wife Drea, Leah Dreiss, Cherene Leon and husband, Anthony, Laura Holman, Natt Holman, Juanita Perkins; grandchildren, Kyle Weinheimer and wife, Caitlin, Ryan Rathke and wife, Caitlyn, Kelly Ahuero, Tyler Sutton, Kirstyn Ahuero, Dionte Rhodes, Tyven Gray, Caevon Bridges, Matthias Leon, Miles, Canyon and Alex Robison; great great -grandchildren, Daniel, Ruth and Nathaniel Weinheimer; sister in laws, Jo Gayle Rhodes and LaVerne Benton; nieces, Phyllis, Linda, Marilyn, Brenda, La Neisha, Vicki, Kimberly, Bobbie Jean and Marcelle; nephews, Stanley, Joe R., Mike, Cary, Scott and Joe; along with a host of close friends.
He was loved by his family and friends. He will be truly missed but he is healed and whole now and with Jesus. He would want everyone to know that he loved the Lord and was looking forward to see his Savior.
The family cannot say enough how much family and friends mean to them. Everyone has done so much and it has been greatly appreciated. Thank you all for your kind words and for your visits and support. The family would also like to thank the caregivers of Peterson Hospice.
