Florence Santa Lofaso Murray
Florence Santa Lofaso Murray, age 69, traded her earthly existence for a heavenly home on March 25, 2023. She died at her Tierra Linda home, while in hospice care, following two weeks of hospitalization.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday evening, March 31, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Day School, 320 St. Peter Street, Kerrville; Christian Assistance Ministries; or a charity of your choice.
Born and raised in Metairie, Lousiana, her daughter Renee was born in 1979. She raised her daughter as a single parent for 10 years before meeting her husband John at a New Orleans area church Christmas social. Married six months later, in July 1989, they lived in Eureka, California and Dumfries, Virginia during the last years of her husband’s Coast Guard career. Moving to Tierra Linda Ranch in 1999, following three years of study at LSU in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, she and her husband lived 22 years in the TLR home they completed building in 2001.
She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Renee Brooks Lofaso; sister, Emily (spouse Jim) Rogers; “daughter-in-law”, Kara Grant; pseudo daughters, Kendra Tuthill, Stephanie Mayoral, and Linda Zabel (whom she mentored); and numerous Louisiana relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Vincent and Catherine Gertrude (Buford) Lofaso; and brother, Dan Lofaso.
Florence earned an AA degree from the College of the Redwoods while in CA. Upon her husband’s USCG retirement, she completed her BS in Family, Child and Consumer Sciences from LSU A&M University, where she was elected to the Golden Key National Honor Society. She subsequently earned her Certified Family Life Educator certification. She further completed a 4-year Episcopal Church Education for Ministry Certificate program of theological education through the University of the South School of Theology Extension program.
Florence first worked in Kerrville for two years with the Hill Country Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse, teaching decision making skills. Obtaining her Texas teacher certification through Schreiner University, she taught Child Development and Family Life at Kerrville Tivy High School from 2001-2010, until a medical retirement. She further case managed all pregnant Tivy teens, where she oversaw three times the national average complete their high school or GED studies. Her last working years she operated Family Matters of Kerrville, offering Anger Management classes.
Known for her indomitable spirit, leadership ability, and her love and compassion for others and love for the Lord, she adhered to her father’s ideology that a stranger is just a friend you have not met yet. During her husband’s USCG service, she was President of the Group Humboldt Bay Wives Club, earning the USCG Swivel Shot Award for enhancement and enrichment of CG Family lives. She then served as a member of the National Council of CG Wives Clubs from 1993-96. A coloratura soprano, she was a founding member and first President of the Hill Country Vocal Arts Society. She served as President of the Tierra Linda Ranch Garden Club and Riding Advisory Group several times, conducted animal counts with the TLR Range and Wildlife Advisory Group, was an HOA Board member for two years, served on the TLR Architectural Control Committee; and was a member of the Hill Country Home Opportunity Council for several years, which built affordable homes.
Florence loved to travel with her husband, visiting all 50 states in her lifetime plus made trips to Canada, England, Wales, Scotland, Germany, France, Italy (Rome and two weeks exploring family roots in Sicily) and Ecuador (where their former German Exchange Student from 2007-8 worked at the time).
The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Rebecca Barrington (Texas Oncology), Dr. David Miloy (Internist) and their staffs for their excellent care treating varied health issues. Thanks are also due to Peterson Hospice and Home Care for the support they provided during the past two months.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
