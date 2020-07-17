Roger William Baublit
March 21, 1950 – July 12, 2020
To my beloved husband and best friend, Roger...
The world was blessed when you were born on March 21, 1950 in Kerrville, Texas. I was so glad to have met you in 4th grade, honored when you asked me to “go steady” in 10th grade and blessed beyond measure when we married one year after graduating high school on February 14, 1969 in Ontario, California. I cherish our 51 years of marriage and glory to God, His grace and love, for every one of these years with you as my partner through this journey called life. You always put God first in our marriage and in our family, and we’re blessed because of it. I am so thankful to have had such a love not known to most and grateful for the person I am because of the man you were.
Thank you for providing an amazing life for me, our children and our grandchildren. From your 26 years at Kerrville Telephone Company, 18 years at GVNW Consulting, 10+ years (3 as lead designer and operations) with Mark at Marksmen Millwork, helping your brother Dayton at Baublit’s Jewelers, being influential to so many as a Youth Pastor, 5 years at Church as lead Pastor, and guest Pastoring from the time you received your Minister license in 1983 until the end, you always gave 110% of yourself in everything you did and always doing it for the Lord. You showed our children how to work hard, as evidenced in their strong work ethic today.
I love the life we built together starting with our big move to Kerrville, Texas in 1970. God blessed us with 3 beautiful children, Michael, Mark and Stephanie. You were an amazing dad, role model and mentor to them, teaching them about Jesus and the Bible. You lived by example, showing them what being a disciple of Christ, a Christian, looked like. You loved them unconditionally, were always there for them no matter what, and were their biggest supporter. You were their counselor, comforter, protector, spiritual leader, motivator, golf partner, financial advisor, hand holder, encourager. You taught them to love and care for others above themselves, to find joy in every moment, to laugh and not to take life too seriously. And you taught them all a thing or two about basketball with your unbeatable basketball “sky hook” shot.
Then came our daughter-in-loves, Angela and Mandy. I love the way you loved Angela and Mandy, as if they were your own. How special it was for them and our sons that it was you who officially welcomed them into our family by performing their wedding ceremonies.
Finally, our precious grandchildren, Mallory (20), Mattie (18), Hannah (14), Megan (13) and Hudson (8). Oh, how they all love you so very much! You were so patient with all of them, giving each one of them your time and your love, collectively and individually. They loved how you took them to bed and told them the craziest bedtime stories, making them laugh (and stay up way past bedtime). They will forever remember the motorcycle rides (including the ones Grandma did not know about), daily trips to Taco Casa, the HONEYBUNS (which they thought was so funny since y’all liked to sneak them), the infamously loud yawns that made the whole house respond with yawns and laughter, and all of the other little touches and inside jokes that you did to make them all feel so special and filled with love. They will miss and love you forever.
Your legacy to all who knew you was a man of faith, a servant of God. You loved unconditionally and brought happiness to everyone who met you. You were a joyful ray of light, giving your time and talents to honor God and love others. You were the most self-less man I ever met and would drop everything to help someone in need. You shared the word and love of God to all you met and aspired to lead just one more person to Jesus. All who knew you loved you and your name will forever bring joyful memories and a smile to their face. We all lost a little bit of ourselves on July 12, 2020, the day the Lord called you home. Selfishly we wish you were still here, but we know you are rejoicing with Jesus in heaven. And we know Jesus welcomed you with open arms saying, “Well done, my good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:23).
My, and our family’s, commitment to you, to the Lord and to all of the lives you touched is to carry on your legacy, celebrating your life and sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. Until we meet again in heaven, I will love you here on earth...always and forever.
Marlene
Philippians 1:21
Celebration of Life ceremony will be scheduled for a future date…TBD.
In lieu of flowers, Roger would want you to donate and tithe to the church of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
