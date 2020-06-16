Robert "Bob" Osborne Eure
Robert "Bob" Osborne Eure, age 89 of Kerrville, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. John Wheat.
He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 17, 1930 to Otho Alfred and Fanny (Bebe) Lou (Thurmond) Eure while his father was attending Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. After his father finished his classroom work for his PhD, his father pastored Baptist Churches. Bob spent childhood memories with extended family in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
As a young teen, his father joined the Army as a Chaplain and was assigned to the Army Air Corps. Bob attended Austin Jr. High in El Paso, Texas. Towards the end of WWII, instead of moving again, Bob and his parents decided for him to go to Chamberlain Hunt Academy, where he completed high school. He attended New Mexico A&M College, near Las Cruces, New Mexico where, in band, he sat next to the future love of his life, Fay Evelyn Marley. While at New Mexico A&M, Bob joined Air Force ROTC and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Bob joined Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity during his time in college.
Bob became a Mason at the Santa Rita Masonic Lodge and later transferred to El Paso and to Kerrville.
In January 1954, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the Air Force Reserve and was to report to Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas. Bob's first assignment was in Okinawa with close friends from college in September 1954. At that time, Fay taught school at Mountainair, New Mexico.
She joined him in February 1955. Their first child, Regi, was born while stationed in Okinawa. Leaving in March 1957, he went to school at Ellington AFB, Houston, where their middle child Debi, was born. During his 9 years stationed at Altus AFB, his youngest child and name sake, Robert. Jr, was born. Bob became an Electronic Warfare Officer on a B52 and served during the Cold War and Vietnam. He was awarded with the Distinguished Flying Cross. He retired at Dyess AFB, Abilene, Texas after 21 years of service.
The family moved to El Paso in 1974 to be close to both his and Fay's parents, where they took up the activity of Square Dancing. They enjoyed traveling and their second home in Cloudcroft, New Mexico. They moved to Kerrville in 2001, where they remained active in their community. While living in Abilene, Texas, Bob became a Deacon at Calvary Baptist Church. Bob and Fay are current members of the Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother. He is survived by his wife, Fay Eure and children, Regina Diane Gross (Keith), Deborah Lynne Gee (Richard), and Robert Osborne Eure, Jr. (Marian); grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, Ryan (Dondi), Bobby (Stacey), and Jeanne; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Alyssa, Hayden, Shawn, and Sam.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Honor Flight.
Grimes Funeral Chapels
