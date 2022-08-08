Sherry Netherly-Stephens
Sherry Netherly-Stephens passed away on August 2, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas. She was born in Madras, Oregon to Lela Stephens and Bill Netherly on July 16, 1974.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson Street in Kerrville, with Thomas Jeffers officiating.
She went to school and graduated from Madras High. She enjoyed many jobs and crafts including photography, painting, sewing and interior decorating.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Netherly; and brothers, Bill Anderson and Mike Anderson.
Survivors include son, Anson Nelson; daughter, Nissa Medina; son, Cadence Zuniga; sister, Diana Wallace; brothers, James Anderson, Russell Anderson and Roy Anderson; sister, Linda Anderson; and by her mother, Lela Stephens.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.