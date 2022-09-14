Santiago Roberto “James” Madrid
Santiago Roberto “James” Madrid, age 74 of Bandera passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his side Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kerrville.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
He was born March 30, 1948 in Kerrville, Texas to Janie V. Fernandez and was a lifelong resident of Bandera. James attended Bandera High School.
Survivors include his siblings Robbie Hansell of Seligman Missouri, George Fernandez of Bandera, Louis Fernandez of Culpeper Virginia, Melinda Madrid of Bandera; and son, Jason Anderssen of Bandera; along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Janie V. Fernandez; and a brother, Robert “Bobby” Madrid.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
