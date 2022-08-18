Mildred Cuffaro
It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Mildred Cuffaro of Kerrville, Texas on August 14, 2022 at the age of 92.
There will be a gathering in celebration of Mildred’s life at the Casa Grande Clubhouse in The Wilderness from 3-5 p.m. on August 27, 2022.
She was born on April 17, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York to Italian immigrant parents, Angelina and Matthew Consentino.
She was preceded in death by her husband, P.J. (Pasquale Joseph) and her only child, Jane Frankel.
Mildred was very involved with Kerr Arts and Cultural Center where she displayed her artwork. She was an avid artist specializing in pine needle weaving and won many accolades and awards for her beautiful work.
She was also very active with the Hill Country Caring Crafters a group of women that were a wonderful source of kinship and friendship for Mildred. She loved giving back to others and did so in many ways in her community.
I would like to give a special thank you to Amy Ives, who was always there for Mildred whether she needed medical guidance or a hand to hold.
Also, a special thank you to Peterson Hospice, and 220 Harper who provided comforting care for Mildred in her last days.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
