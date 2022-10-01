William “Clark” Lemond
William “Clark” Lemond passed away on September 2, 2022, due to complications from frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
The family will have a private memorial service.
Clark was born in Jacksboro, Texas and lived there until his family moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 1960. While in Fort Worth, he enjoyed performing in the Texas Boys Choir, played in the orchestra, and also loved playing baseball. The Lemond family then moved to Iowa Park, Texas when Clark entered the 10th Grade. Clark quickly established himself as a good student and excellent athlete. During his senior year he received team and district honors including the Bobby Gilbreath Athletic Award for his outstanding character and athletic achievements.
Clark attended Midwestern University and continued on at Southwestern Oklahoma State College of Pharmacy. Clark graduated in 1974 and then began his career in Pharmacy. During his working years he received recognition for his customer service and prided himself in building customer relationships. His customers brought him so much joy and he thought of them as family. He began his Pharmacy career in Olney, Texas and spent 16 years at HEB and Walgreens Pharmacies in Kerrville, Texas where his children Andy and Bethany were raised and graduated from high school. While in Kerrville, Clark was active in the Sunrise Lions Club.
In 2001 Clark moved to Fort Worth, Texas where he worked at the Tom Thumb Pharmacy until he retired after over 40 years in the profession. He met his wife Patti while in Fort Worth and they were married November 11, 2012. Clark and Patti loved to travel, taking annual trips to Aspen and New York City. They also enjoyed their Friday date nights at The Original as well as countless trips to Joe T Garcia’s to celebrate birthdays and other occasions. It was rare to be in public and not run into someone that Clark knew. He was a kind and accomplished man who will be missed by all that knew him.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents Phares and Nova Lemond. He is survived by his wife, Patti Lemond, son Andy Lemond and his wife Stormy, daughter Bethany Lemond and her significant other Lance Gilbert, step-daughters Elizabeth Greer and husband Chris, Lauren Ennis and husband Ben Rand and grandchildren, Wyatt, Elliot, and Miller Greer, Zadock and Zelle Rand and M J Lemond. He is also survived by his brother Ed Lemond and significant other Georgia, and nieces Tricia Lemond and husband Jason Poteet, Stacey Lemond, and her daughter Carissa.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living - Pecan Park and St. Gabriel’s Hospice for their care and support these past three years. A special thank you to all of the extended family and friends as well as Iowa Park High School Class of 1969 for their prayers and encouragement during his illness. A special thank you to Barbara Heacox Price for her weekly cards and notes to Clark.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements Clark requested his body be donated to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Gabriel’s Hospice of Arlington, The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, or your local Lions Club.
