Zachary Lloyd Feldman
Zachary Lloyd Feldman, 27, of Weatherford, Texas left this earth to be with our Lord on June 2 at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Zach was a young man of solid faith, incredible values, strong character, and a focused purpose. He had a fierce love of family and friends. He had very little use for formalities and pretense. In that light, and to honor his wishes, we will have a casual get together in Comfort, Texas on July 10. This will be a time to visit, laugh, cry, cope and remember the many impacts that Zach had on all our lives.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Stephen and Cami Feldman on March 23, 1994.
Zach lived most of his life in Kerrville, Texas. He was a gifted student and a dedicated athlete. He graduated from Tivy High School in 2012. He went on to the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering Technology in 2017. In his short life Zach worked a wide variety of jobs, ranging from TxDot (Kerrville), the peanut research team at TAMU Agrilife (Texas A&M), Mooney Aircraft (Kerrville), AirCorps Aviation (Bemidji, MN), and finally with Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, Texas as a Manufacturing Engineer on the F-35 Fighter Jet.
Zach was preceded in death by his Aunt Leslie McConkey.
Survivors include his younger sister, Rian Feldman, his parents Stephen and Cami Feldman, his Grandparents Walt and Bobbie Feldman and Larry and Sammie McConkey, his Aunt Judy Feldman, many dear friends and family too numerous to mention, and lastly, his beloved dog Jax.
Our family can never accurately express our gratitude to everyone involved during this difficult time. From the selfless heroes that worked so diligently at the scene of the accident, to the many gifted surgeons and medical personnel with Brooke Army Medical Center and Life Flight, and finally to all the many friends and loved ones that have given their love, support and prayers.
We will remember him often and we hope to see everyone whose lives he touched on July 10 to remember this amazing young man.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
