Daniel Arriaga, age 85, went home with our Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
The Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories.
Daniel was born on August 10, 1936 to Esteban and Leonor Arriaga in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
He married Carolina DeLeon on February 24, 1957 in Mathis, Texas. They were blessed with six daughters, Rosalinda, Alicia, Gloria, Anna, Gloria, and Marilu.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Alicia A. Garces in 2021 and Gloria in 1962; and brother, Esteban Arriaga.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolina Arriaga; daughters, Rosalinda A. Gonzalez (Ramiro), Anna A. Dominguez (Trinidad), Gloria A. Ortega, Marilu A. Sarabia and son-in-law, Mario Garces; honorary daughter and son, Juana and Oscar Mejia; grandchildren, Angie Avalos, Felicia Fuentes (TJ), Renee Samardak (Erick), Michele Warner (Charles), Rita Garza, Ray Dominguez (Shaina), Randy Dominguez (Jadai), Joseph Ortega (Andrea), Rick Dominguez (Christina), Marisa Sarabia, Daniel Ortega, Aaron Ortega and Christian Sarabia; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jose, Ramon, Elias, Mario, Yolanda, Gracilia, Lidia and Martha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daniel worked in manufacturing and furniture companies in Mathis, Ft. Worth, and Kerrville. He retired from James Avery Craftsman in 2002.
He was a faithful and devout Catholic and was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church for 48 years. Daniel was active in many organizations at Notre Dame including Cursillos, Knights of Columbus, Spanish Choir, Eucharistic Minister, lector, and ministry of the sick. On September 27, 1998, he was ordained as a deacon and faithfully served for 19 years. Daniel was a humble, hard working, caring and kind servant of God. He never met a stranger and was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Matthew 25:23-His lord said to him ''Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord.''
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Notre Dame Catholic School.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Embrace Hospice for their wonderful care of our father, especially nurse Julie and Jennifer. Also, a special thank you to Jesse and Angie Garza.
