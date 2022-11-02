Suzanne Mooney
Suzanne Mooney, 59, went home with the Lord Jesus Thursday, October 27, 2022 at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Please join us in celebrating her life at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10 a.m.
She was born in Houston, Texas on July 20, 1963 to Spencer Whitewood Brown and Linda Jones Brown Stephens.
Suzanne graduated from Tivy High School in 1981. After a brief time in southern California, she and her family returned to Kerrville where they lived the remainder of their lives. She made many friends and acquaintances by her sweet spirit and contagious smile. She was extremely strong in her faith and remained so until the very end.
She is survived by her sons, Brandt Mooney and Brian Mooney; mother, Linda Stephens; brother, Spencer (Ronda) Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, David Mooney; and her father, Spencer Whitewood Brown.
Donations in memory of Suzanne may be made to the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
