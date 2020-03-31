Karen Darling
Karen Darling was born May 16, 1944 in Oshkosh, WI to Mr. and Mrs. Kohlen.
Funeral services will be held when we are over this national emergency.
She received her nursing degree at Grayson County College in 1969. She practiced as an OR and ER nurse from 1969 until 1980.
She had one living child, Sandra. She married Dr. Darling in 1976; he had four children from a previous marriage.
They both decided to go into the Air Force in 1980 where they were stationed several places around the world and United States. She acted as coordinator of American Red Cross and also as coordinator of Family Services. They both enjoyed playing bridge. She received many awards during this time.
After Dad retired, she became a certified water aerobic instructor with credit from the Arthritic Foundation where she worked at the Family Sports Center in Kerrville. She then opened two
Curves for Women stores where she used her skills helping folks. She then retired back here in Kerrville where she passed March 16, 2020 and is survived by her daughter, Sandra Darling of Raymond, WA, two grandchildren, David Darling and Adryn Ruble of Dension, TX and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gerold Leher of Hot Springs Village, AR.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.