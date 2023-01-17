Stephen Tyler Fine
Stephen Tyler Fine, 31, born in Kerrville, February 20, 1991 and passed away January 9, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Kerrville on January 21, 2023 at 2 p.m.
God called Tyler home after a brief illness. Tyler loved life and he was always ready with his quick wit and solid advice. He truly never met a stranger, and his list of friends covered the entire community. Everyone who met him had a new friend. It is difficult to put into words how much Tyler meant to his family and friends. He was the fun uncle who loved kids. He was a devoted son and brother. He was the friend that gave you a hug but had no issue being honest and calling you out. Tyler had an ability to sit down and bond with people of all ages. His outward love, respect, admiration of people and gentleman’s air will forever be in his wake.
As Tyler’s illness progressed, news spread from Kerrville to points around the world, as people prayed for him by name. A small-town boy/man was being lifted in prayer by untold legions of God’s people. Prayers in their own language and place of worship. Tyler was not a world famous celebrity. He just had a world class soul and spirit that was evident upon meeting him. It was present in his handshake as he looked you in the eyes. It was felt in his every “love you” that he shared openly.
To say he will be missed in an understatement. We always knew he was destined to do great things. He did! He brought communities across the world together in prayer. His life had more meaning than he will ever know because of the people whose heart he touched. He did not have to try to reach people, it was just Tyler’s nature. He came into this world fighting and he left fighting. He is an inspiration that will not be forgotten.
Tyler attended Tivy High School in Kerrville, graduating with the Class of 2009. He graduated from Schreiner University in 2015 with his BBA in Finance. While in high school, Tyler was a multi-sport trainer for Tivy Athletics. He joked that between football, basketball and baseball, he did not have a Friday night off until the final semester of his senior year.
Tyler worked with his dad in the family manufacturing business and intended to take it over as the third generation owner. He was always looking for opportunities and hobbies, including knife making, wood working and had recently started a lawn business with his friend, Marc Cantu.
Tyler was active in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He continued to serve on the District Eagle Review Board.
His survivors include his father, Stephen Paul Fine (Melissa Graham Fine) and mother, Athena Rampy Dobrsenski (Michael Dobrsenski); siblings, Austin Fine, McKenzie Fine White (Tres), Kaitlyn Dobrsenski Brooks (Matt), Grady Douglass (Sarah) and Graham Douglass; Aunt Vicki Burton; Aunt Kim Fine Harwell (Dennis); Uncle David Fine (Shelley); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents, Haskell Fine, Claudia Fine, Billy and Rosemary Rampy; and his Uncle John Burton.
Memorials may be made to The Boy Scouts of America or charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to thank the incredibly caring staff at Peterson Hospital and Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. They fought hard for our son.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.