Arlin Lee Blackstock
Arlin Lee Blackstock, 82, of Kerrville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Wild Ass Hay Barn in Kerrville.
He was born in the small town of Westhoff, Texas to Bill Blackstock and Leona Casey Blackstock on Dec. 9, 1938.
He grew up in Natalia, Texas and later relocated to Kerrville where he established the Borden’s Milk Distributorship. Kerrville remained his life time home.
Arlin was preceded in death by his father, Bill Blackstock; mother, Leona Casey Blackstock; son, Gary Lee Blackstock; siblings, Bessie May, Irvin, Laverne, Ernest, and Bud; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survivors include sister, Linda Sue Blackstock of Boerne; son, David and wife Ashley Blackstock of Kerrville; grandchildren, Garrick L Blackstock and wife Bianca Blackstock of Center Point, Christopher Blackstock and wife Jennifer Trevino of Center Point, Amy Delgadillo and husband James Delgadillo of Kerrville, Aubrey Blackstock of Kerrville and Allison Blackstock of Kerrville; and several great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends and close loved ones.
Everyone will especially miss his infectious grin. He never met a stranger or a lady he didn’t welcome. He enjoyed his trips hunting, and ranch time, his cattle, goats and the wildlife that surrounded him. He spent many hours and years enjoying all his friends in Kerrville’s local watering holes. He will be greatly missed by many.
We would like to give a special thank you to his ex-wife, Sonjia Cravey Blackstock, who spent hours and weeks on end by his side during his critical time of need. And, a special thank you to all the staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center 3rd floor.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
