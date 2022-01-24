Bennett Lloyd Gill Harber
Bennett Lloyd Gill Harber passed away in his home in Kerrville, Texas January 22, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Kerrville Bible Church.
He was fondly known to his lifelong friends as, “Bino”. He was born in Dallas, Texas January 2, 1931. While quiet and stoic in nature, My Dad was widely known for his wit and dry sense of humor. He was a “Maverick” in that he loved to hunt, fish, camp, tinker in his tool shop or work his land. But most of all, My Dad loved God as much as he was capable and he loved God’s Word. He studied it, he taught it and despite flaws common to us all, he lived a life obedient to Jesus Christ. One of his favorite quotes from Jim Elliot was, “Jesus died alright — that’s history — but He died for me — that’s salvation.
He was a graduate of North Texas State College and Baylor University Dental School with a Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree. From 1957 to 1959, he served in the US Air Force in Alaska prior to going into private practice in Austin, Texas. In 1978, he began teaching at the University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School in San Antonio, Texas. He also served on the Texas Surplus Property Board and the Texas State Board of Health. He was a deep thinker with a wealth of knowledge, slow and precise with his words and full of untapped wisdom.
His passing was peaceful and Holy. Peterson Hospice was an absolute God-Send in the latter year of his life. Our head nurse, Jessie, along with the other hospice assistants were phenomenal, loving and attentive to his every need. Their guidance was superb on every level of medical care. While there is much we will miss about My Father, we rejoice that he has met his Maker face-to-face at the Sovereign Throne. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his two daughters, Vicki and Lisa along with grand kids Daniel, Reagan, Hope and Grace.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
