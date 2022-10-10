Rodolfo “Rudy” Uballe, Jr.
Rodolfo “Rudy” Uballe, Jr., 52, of Kerrville, was welcomed into the Lord’s loving embrace on October 3, 2022 while in his home and surrounded by his loved ones.
Services in his honor will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels. The viewing will be held on Wednesday October 12, 2022 between 6-8 p.m. and his funeral service is to be held on Thursday October 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. His final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories North.
Rudy was a much beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend, mentor, and member of the community. There was nothing Rudy loved more than God, his family and friends, music, wrestling, YouTube videos and good food. He was a skilled cook and everyone’s favorite neighborhood DJ. Rudy was one of a kind.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rodolfo T. Uballe, Sr. and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Felicia Jeanise-Uballe; children, Jose A. Uballe, Markus Uballe, and Breonuh Uballe; mother and dad, Noemi Robles and Antonio Robles; sister, Leticia Uballe; brothers, Frank Uballe and Edward Uballe (Aurora); sisters-in-law, Kristen Cox and Jennifer Aguilar (Daniel); nephews, Francisco A. Uballe, Jose R. Uballe, Jakob Uballe, Pablo Uballe, Jeremy Uballe, Daniel Aguilar Jr., Alexander Silva, and Augustine Silva; nieces, Evelyn Aguilar, Zoey Aguilar, and Surena Silva; great-niece and nephew, Rize Aleman and Ciel Silva; and a plethora of “adopted” brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews all of whom will miss him deeply.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
