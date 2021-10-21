Ava Lee (Welch) Pieper
Ava Lee (Welch) Pieper 84, of Kerrville, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 in a local care center.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at New Beginnings Church, 2300 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville, Texas, with Pastor Troy Way officiating. There will not be any graveside service.
She was born October 7,1937.
She was married to Henry Pieper, Jr. on March 23, 1962 in Kerrville.
Ava was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Henry Pieper, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Harry Allen, Frances Henley, Ann Aaron, Michael Pieper, and Andy Pieper; sister, Vida Way; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
