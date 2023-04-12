Robert Jennings Sieker
Robert Jennings Sieker passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Bobby had faced many health challenges over the past several years but met each one with grit and determination. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Robert Edward and Penny Jennings Sieker January 31, 1945. He later in life married Cheryl Fertsch Sieker March 13, 1999 in Kerrville, Texas.
Bobby graduated from Tivy High School in 1963. After high school, he attended Tarleton State College, Schreiner “Institute” and Stephen F. Austin. He saw Vietnam on the horizon and went to American Fliers in Ardmore, Oklahoma where he sharpened his natural flying abilities. After bravely serving his country in Vietnam as a Mohawk army pilot, he returned to join his father, operating, and managing “Kerrville Flying Service”.
Bobby later became Tyson Smith’s private pilot because he was the “best” pilot for the job. While working for Tyson Smith, he learned the steel fabrication business and worked for Bob Allen at AHI in Alvin, Texas for 20-plus years. After retiring from AHI in 2012, he and his wife returned to their roots in Kerrville. He enjoyed being at their ranch in Junction, Texas spending time with family and friends.
He served on many boards and participated in many Civic Organizations. He was honored to serve as an Elder at the Tiki Chapel, Tiki, Texas and First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville. He was involved and supported his wife in all of her activities. He shared her love for the Texas Hill Country Youth Ranch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Sieker and Penny Jennings; grandparents, Ruby and Gay Sieker, Al and Mae Jennings, and Fred Jennings.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Beth Sieker; son, Robert Bracher Sieker and wife Cassie; daughter, Emily Sieker Allen, husband Colby; step-daughters, Lindsey Kielman, husband Ryan, and Tina Brown; grandchildren, Krystle Brown, Hadley Kielman, Cooper Kielman and River Allen; brother Freddy Sieker, wife Susan and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday April 14, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow in Ryan Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be given to the Hill Country Youth Ranch or First Presbyterian Church.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Veterans Affairs who work tirelessly to provide care and resources to veterans and their families. Also, thank you to the many doctors and nurses who cared for Bobby.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
