Barbara Dianne Dorsey
Barbara Dianne Dorsey ran into the arms of her loving Savior on Saturday, May 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Mike Burroughs.
Barbara was born on August 17, 1937 in Wheeling, West Virginia to her parents Della Mae and Clifton Stuckman. She was a graduate from Shortridge High School and went on to Butler University to study and met the love of her life, Emmett Dorsey. She received a bachelor’s degree in Education. On June 25, 1960, she married her college sweetheart, Emmett. In 1961, she became a mother when Valerie joined their happy family. Elizabeth made their family complete when she was born in 1965.
Barbara was the epitome of a lady. As a teacher, she impacted the lives of her students with understanding, love, grace, and her own unique flare to enable children to learn. She had a passion for cooking and impacted lives with her hospitality and meals. Barbara touched lives wherever she went and will be remembered as not only a wonderful wife, loving mother, and sister but as a kind and gentle soul. Barbara thought of others above herself and found ways to turn conversations to the positive. She loved sewing, growing plants, setting up house (as a military wife, she did that multiple times), singing, camping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Most of all Barbara loved the Lord and lived her life reflecting His goodness.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Emmett. She is survived by her two daughters, Valerie and Elizabeth; her grandchildren, Michael and Sarah; her sister, Judy; her niece, Debbie; extended family members and other loved ones.
Throughout her two month journey with cancer, Barbara remained positive and reminded us she loved us and the Lord. We know she is with her parents and her husband in heaven. We will miss her terribly, but because of the hope that the gospel brings, our goodbyes are not final.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.