Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero
Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero unexpectedly passed from this life, due to complications from COVID-19, on Tuesday, September 8, 2021, in Bryan, Texas, at the age of 20.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Kerrville Funeral Home. The funeral is on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Kerrville Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery in Mountain Home.
She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on November 10th, 2000, to parents Khristopher Keith Ahuero and Sherie Weinheimer Ahuero.
Kirstyn was raised in Glen Rose, Texas, and graduated from Brazos River Charter School as Valedictorian in 2019. She was a sophomore at Texas A&M University, College Station, studying biomedical science. However, she found her true calling this past summer volunteering for the National Suicide Hotline and decided she wanted to be a psychiatric nurse. Kirstyn had a passion for helping others in need and found her home away from home in her church group on campus. She loved spending time with her animals, taking trips with family, and gaming with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her great grandfather, “Pancaw” Francis G. Dreiss, and loving cat Mr. Ming. Kirstyn will forever be remembered and loved by her parents Khris and Sherie; siblings, Kyle Weinheimer and wife, Caitlin, Ryan Rathke and wife, Caitlyn, Kelly Ahuero, and Cassie Ahuero; grandparents Dan and Sandy Weinheimer and Elaine May; great-grandmother Jean Dreiss; niece Ruth Weinheimer; nephews Daniel and Nathanael Weinheimer; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Although her time on earth was short and her passing is hard to comprehend, her family is grateful for the beauty and joy that she brought to those around her. They take hope in knowing she now rests with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
“For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus.” 1 Thessalonians 4:14
“I have seen the burden God has placed on us all. Yet God has made everything beautiful for its own time. He has planted eternity in the human heart, but even so, people cannot see the whole scope of God’s work from beginning to end.” Ecclesiastes 3:10-11
Kirstyn would want to bring light to September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, an issue close to her heart, and encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help. Please consider a donation to Mission 22 ( www.mission22.com) in lieu of flowers, an organization dedicated to preventing veteran suicide and treating PTSD.
