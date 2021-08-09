Jimmy David Lee
Jimmy David Lee was born July 14, 1944 in Houston Texas to Mary Meador Lee and Ralph Lee and passed away August 5, 2021.
Graveside services will be held 4 p.m., Aug. 21, 2021 at Sunset Cemetery in Mountain Home. With reception to follow at the Lee residence.
Jimmy was a genius, an inventor, an entrepreneur and a force of nature that loved with his whole heart. Jimmy lived more life than most ever will. He was inspirational in his character and physical being. Jimmy was a proud Texan. You looked at Jimmy, you saw a true Texan gentleman.
Jimmy owned several businesses, but his most beloved, was his urethane business. He loved the challenge of a hard job and coming up with a solution. His employees were more like his extended family. Jimmy loved all animals. Especially his collies, his beagle, Storm and his guineas, Diesel and Ethel. In his free time Jimmy enjoyed going deep sea fishing.
Jimmy married the love of his life; Holly Ronee Bartee Lee on September 9, 2009. Jimmy and Holly’s love affair started nearly 30 years ago. Jimmy and Holly cherished each other, until Jimmy took his last breath on August 5, 2021. Holly never left his side.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Holly; daughters, TaShana Lee Burke and husband Sean of San Jose, CA, Rebecca Lee of Aiken SC, Bristol Lee of Aiken, SC; son, Blake Bartee of Huntington Beach, CA; bonus son/friend, Ben Bentley and wife Heather of Caddo Mills, TX; brother, David Lee of Tuscan, AZ; sisters, Sondra Lee and Jacqueline Nash; grandchildren, Tylee O’Shannon Wilson, Sydney Anne Lee, Brechlin Lee Burke, Lyndl Burke, Kestin Lee Burke, and bonus granddaughter, Madison Bentley. And so many friends in the urethane industry and all over.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jason Troy Lee.
Jimmy Lee will be forever missed. There are some people, knowing they are in the world makes it a better place, Jimmy Lee was definitely one of those people.
Wright's Funeral Parlor
