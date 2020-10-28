Dodie Lynn Pressler
Dodie Lynn Pressler, age 60, of Kerrville, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:51 PM in Kerrville, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on Nov. 6, 1959.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. , 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Leakey Floral Cemetery, 127 Highway 337 East, Leakey, Texas.
She attended school in Leakey, Texas from 1966-1969. From 1969-1976, she attended Blanco schools. Then from 1976-1978, she attended and graduated from Comfort High School. Dodie worked as a Social Service Worker for the State of Texas with the Texas Department of Human Services and Texas State Child Protective Services from 1990-2015.
After 25 years of service, she retired in 2015. Dodie became an active member with the Kerrville Host Lions Club in 2003. She participated on various committees that included; Annual Golf Tournament, Firework Stand in Bandera, coordinated the Veterans Parade, Kerrville and Comfort Christmas Parades, and sold raffle tickets at Gibsons. She was awarded Lion of the Year due to her many hours of service and commitment to the Kerrville Host Lions Club.
Dodie Lynn Pressler, was preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Marlene Stapleton Surber, of Leakey, Texas; grandparents, Pearl Jackson and Prentiss Stapleton, of Leakey, Texas, William Eric and Beulah Surber, of Blanco, Texas; mother-in-law, Nancy Collins, of Burnet, Texas; father-in-law, Leroy Pressler, of Comfort, Texas; along with numerous family members and friends.
Dodie is survived by husband, Barry Collins, of Harper, Texas; sons, Kristopher Pressler (Tiffany) and Kyle Pressler (Erin), of Boerne, Texas, and Quint Collins, of Harper, Texas; daughter, Karli Collins, of Marble Falls, Texas; sister, Dana Hastings (Randy), of Alice, Texas; father, Bill Surber, of Alice, Texas; granddaughters, Kali Fischer, Kyndal Pressler, Pepper Pressler, and Emma Pressler.
Pallbearers will be Mark Enderlin, Bubba Lewis, Aaron Mund, Scott Springer, Scott Nickel and Collin Bennett.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
