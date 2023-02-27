Ronald William Lange
Ronald William Lange, 65, of Fredericksburg, left us to receive his rewards and join his Beloved Savior on February 12, 2023. He was a man of belief who walked by faith and not by sight. He will now continue his path unencumbered by earthly bondage.
There will be a private celebration of life.
Ronald was born October 2, 1957, in Nuremberg, Germany to Alvin Joseph and Valeska Dean Lange. He graduated from Hondo High School and joined the Navy where he served with distinction. Disabled by his service, he returned to the Hill Country where he automated a turkey farm, worked at a quarry, and pursued his craft as a master welder. Ronald was uncommonly intelligent and honest, wanting only the truth and to answer his calling. He suffers no more and richly deserves all of his rewards.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Val Lange.
He is survived by four sisters, Nancy Castaneda, Jackie Rios, Mary Bullard, Pamela Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
