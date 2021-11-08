Betty Phillips
Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are always present.
Last week, Betty Phillips gained her wings at 92.
Betty loved her five children, Grans, and Greats alike. Her family resembles a big beautiful patchwork quilt– each so different yet, stitched together by love and life experiences.
Betty held a fun loving spirit who enjoyed collecting shells off the beaches, chair yoga, and feeding her birds.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Riverside Church of Christ in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
