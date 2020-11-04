Rose Marie "Jackie" Robbins
Rose Robbins, 68, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 1000 Hills Cowboy Church, 292 Peterson Farm Road, Kerrville, with interment following in the Center Point Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Louis Robbins; three sons, James Roy Robbins, Cody Jay Robbins and Christopher Robin Robbins; sisters, Gail Owens and Beverly Bell. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed cooking huge meals for family gatherings as well as spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Viewing will be held all day, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
