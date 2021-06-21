Adele Margaret Anna Strackbein Wendel
Adele Margaret Anna Strackbein Wendel passed from this life on Jan. 8, 2021 at the age of 104 years and 11 months, in Kerrville.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, the June 26 at 10 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church, Kerrville with Pastor Donna Magee officiating.
She was born Feb. 8, 1916 in the family home at Doss, Texas, the first child of Otto and Emma Kroll Strackbein. Adele married Milton Henry Wendel on August 11, 1937 in the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Doss where she had been baptized and confirmed.
Adele is survived by two daughters, Elaine Burkholder (Joe) and Cynthia Moran (Bob); eight grandchildren, Jack Cunningham, Jr. (Mona Kaye), Jill Cunningham McAnally (Thomas), Lewis Cunningham (Holly), Megan Cunningham Dunn (Austin), Ingrid Schumacher, Heather Schumacher Burgess (Cullen), Allison Moran Wasklewicz (Thad) and Sean Moran (Jill); nineteen great-grandchildren, Trey and Miles Cunningham, Jarrot and Tyler Karger and Rachel Marion, Lily, Kate, Haley and James Cunningham, Ella and Sage Dunn, Kai, Koen and Kody Burgess, Mae Gremillion, Keenan and Rune Wasklewicz, and Carter and Carley Moran; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Milton; daughter, Julia Schumacher Stehling; two sons-in-law, Pete Schumacher and Scott Stehling; her parents; sister, Olinda Willms; and brother, Clarence Strackbein.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
