Carol Knight Korman
Carol Knight Korman, 86, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on December 14, 2021 in Kerrville.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday February 5, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville, Texas with Rev. Dr. Jack Haberer, officiating.
She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on September 7, 1935 to Leora and Virgil Knight. She married Darrell Korman on May 27, 1960 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Carol went to school in Anchorage, Alaska and graduated from the University of Alaska - Fairbanks in 1962. During her life, Carol worked as a Teacher, Librarian, and later as a Docent at Grove Farm on Kauai. Carol stayed very involved with many civic and cultural organizations; PEO, and The American Needlepoint Guild, are just two of her most passionate. Carol received many honors and accolades for her involvement over the years. Carol loved to spend time with her many friends made while living in Anchorage, Alaska; Lagos, Nigeria; Cairo, Egypt; Bangkok, Thailand; Kauai, Hawaii; Palm Desert, California; and Kerrville, Texas.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Leora Oliver; her father, Virgil Knight; and her oldest son, Wendel Korman.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Korman; her son, Greg Korman and his wife Karla Korman; and her son, Ron Korman and his wife Shawn Korman. Carol's grandchildren include Brady Korman, Lindsey Korman, and Darrell Kormann.
In lieu of flowers, Carol wished that donations be made directly to the PEO Star Scholarship at: (www.donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-star) (Chapter name is GA/TX).
The family wishes to extend their thanks to all of Carol's friends that have included Carol in their prayers.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
