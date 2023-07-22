Joe Donnis Parker
Joe Donnis Parker, 85, of Harper, passed away on July 20, 2023 in Fredericksburg. He was born in Kerrville to Walter and Modelle Parker, Sr. He married Noreen “Joan” O’Donnell on February 27, 1960 in Plattsburg, New York.
Visitation will be Monday, July 24, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Pastor James Engelmann officiating. Burial will follow at Knoxville Cemetery. A reception will follow the cemetery service at the Lighthouse Fellowship Chapel.
He went to school at Harper and after graduation joined the United States Air Force. He served four years in the Air Force. He worked at Mooney Aircraft and then worked on his ranch. He was involved in Lighthouse Fellowship Chapel.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Modelle Parker, Sr.
Survivors include Noreen “Joan” Parker; sons, Christopher (Carla) and Edward (Angela); brother, Walter; sister, Antoinette; 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cody Ackel, Chad Homes, Nathan Parker, Sean Parker, Coleton Parker, Alden Lackey.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Kothmann, all the nurses at Knopp #1 and Fredericksburg Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.