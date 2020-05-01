Laura McLellan Clemens
Laura McLellan Clemens, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 in Kerrville.
A private memorial will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church Columbarium, where she will be interred next to her loving husband.
She was born in Cisco, Texas on May 17, 1924 and moved to Tyler, Texas shortly after. Her parents, Hiram John McLellan of Vermont and Laura Muir McLellan of Texas, would take the family up to Vermont every summer. Those train trips, and the summers spent swimming in the lakes, were some of her favorite and most vivid family memories.
She attended National Park Jr. College in Washington, D.C. until the school was closed at the start of World War II. Laura then attended and graduated from Hockaday Jr. College, and went on to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, an avid letter writer, and loyal friend.
She married the love of her life, John (Jack) Julyan Clemens on September 20th, 1947 in Houston, TX. They were married for 62 years and had 2 sons: John Julyan Clemens, Jr. and Frank Hiram Clemens. Laura was a secretary before devoting herself as a homemaker and a talented cross-stitcher.
Laura loved to travel with her family, and would tell stories of their adventures traveling within the United States and abroad. Jack’s career with the Dow Chemical Company took them to Houston, Texas; Midland, Mich.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Bermuda. She made every home special. Laura and Jack retired in 1983 to Kerrville, TX after Jack’s 32-year career.
Laura was a member of Riverhill Country Club, where she could be found playing golf several times a week, tending to the beautiful flower gardens on the Riverhill grounds, and playing bridge with her dear friends. She volunteered at the St. Peter’s Cottage Shop and was an active alumni member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; her brother, Robert McLellan (Barbara) of Kerrville; and her sister, Rose Ann Hoy (Robert) of El Paso.
She is survived by her sons, John (Connie) of El Paso, and Frank of Plano; grandchildren, Laura Clemens Trujillo (John) of Austin, and John Carter Clemens (Kate) of Houston. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Clemens and William Carter Clemens.
The family of Laura wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Riverpoint Memory Care of Kerrville, Peterson Hospice, and the doctors and nurses who took great care of her.
Memorial remembrances may be made to Peterson Hospice, The Salvation Army, or Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
