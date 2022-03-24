Helen Luckenbach Nelson
Helen Luckenbach Nelson, age 97, passed away on March 19, 2022 at her home in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held from 5-6 pm on Thursday, March 31 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 1 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She was born September 14, 1924 to Eugene and Lina Ahrens Luckenbach on the family farm on the Pedernales River, and Lower South Grape Creek in Gillespie County, one of 10 children.
Her Texas German Immigrant family is a designated Texas First Family. Her great grandfather, Jacob Luckenbach, came to the Republic of Texas in 1845. Helen was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Helen attended school at the one room Lower South Grape Creek school. She was a farm girl, enjoying working with her Dad outdoors tending to the animals, or fields over indoor chores. On Saturdays, it was dances at Luckenbach, Grapetown, or Albert with her friends, and siblings. Moving to Corpus Christi, Helen worked at the Flour Bluff Naval Air Station alongside her sister, Vivian, whose husband introduced her to a handsome sailor, Roy Leonard Nelson. Two weeks later, November 5, 1946, Roy and Helen married, a union that lasted 58 years until his death in 2004.
Helen was active as a Troop leader and Den Mother in both Boy and Girl Scouts, Luther League Sponsor at Zion Lutheran Church, and also in organizing and block walking for signatures, petitioning the City for the Public Pool which is at Singing Wind Park. She was a member of the Hill and Cove Garden Club, and Home Extension Club. She had worked downtown at Pacheck's Plaza Drug, Gibson's Discount Center, and Bernhard's Locker Plant after her husband's retirement from the Navy.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years; a beloved granddaughter, Kati Jo Nelson; her sisters, Laura Heimann, Lillian Peese, Annie Brown, Millie Garrett, Vivian Kneip, and Betty Bernhard; and brothers, Julius, Charles Eugene, and James. She is survived by son, Roy Nelson, Jr. and wife, Leisa; daughter, Peggy Graham; and granddaughter, Stacy Graham.
Sincerest thanks to Helen's neighborhood family, Carmen, and Christina Alvarado; Asa, Donna, and Amy Jewell; and Jerry and Eileen Cobb for meals cooked, lawns mowed, cakes baked, and their constant emotional support and kindness these past fifteen years as Helen's health declined. An especial thanks to Maria Real, caregiver, companion, friend who became a part of Helen's life, and family over these past years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
