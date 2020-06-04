Charles D. Mooney
Charles D. Mooney, 62 of Kerrville, Texas passed away on June 2, 2020 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Del Way of Calvary Temple, officiating. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
He was born in Everett, Washington to Charlie and Nellie Mooney on June 10, 1957. He married Natalie Ward on July 13, 1996 in Ingram, Texas.
He went to school at Tivy High School in Kerrville. He graduated from Schreiner University in 1977 with an Associates in Business. His trade was a Master Tile Installer for his business, Danny’s Tile Service for 52 years.
He was involved in fishing, hunting, and digging for arrowheads. He loved his family and spending time with them. He was deeply committed to his faith and love of Jesus. He loved to worship the Lord.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Nellie Mooney.
Danny is survived by his wife, Natalie Mooney; children, Justin and Heather Mooney, Robbie and Kelly Stolz and Sonia and Zac Pape, Marianne Stolz, Matthew and Carlie Stolz, Gracie Mooney and Noah Mooney; sisters, Suzie Boulware and Marsha Harms; and 10 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Justin, Robbie, Zac, Matthew, Jessie and Andrew.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.