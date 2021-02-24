John Richard Barker
John Richard Barker, 57, of Harper, Texas went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2021.
The family will hold a viewing from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 27, 2021 at Wild Ride Ministries in Harper, Texas. Funeral services will begin directly after the viewing at 2 p.m. at Wild Ride Ministries. Following the funeral will be a graveside services as well.
He was born Feb. 14, 1963 in Fredericksburg to A.B. and Juanita Barker.
John attended school at Harper ISD. He then went on to graduate from TSTC in Waco. He worked as a telephone splicer for 25 years.
John loved ranching, hunting, and fishing, but he loved his kids and grandkids more than anything.
He is preceded in death by his father, A.B. Barker and his mother, Juanita Barker.
John is survived by his kids: son, John “Bobby” Barker and daughters, Shelly Barker, Jerica Barker, Lorelei Barker, Hunter Moreno and another son, Talon Harris; brothers, Benny Barker and Jimmy Barker; and sister, Nadene Blakeney. Grandkids include Ashton Kettinger, Cason Kettinger, Braxton Barker, Ainslee Blakeney, Emmie Barker and Joshua Arrow Harper. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will include Steve Inmon, Reagan Barker, Riley Barker, Mason Ornelas, McCoy Ornelas, and Blayze Bierschwale. Honorary pallbearers will include Mitchell Manor, David Holmes, Pancho Ornelas and Scott Bierschwale.
Memorials may be made to Colton Tatsch Scholarship Fund at Security State Bank in Harper or a charity of your choice in Harper.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Wild Ride Ministries, as well as Steve and Kim Inmon.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.